This smart underwear can help you prevent back pain!

Back pain is one of the prominent issues which give millions of people unbearable pain and now engineers of Vanderbilt University have come up with smart underwear that might be able to prevent it.

They are developing a new device which is to be worn under regular clothing and this smart underwear activates elastic bands to relieve stress on back muscles when people do physical tasks.

Karl Zelik, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt and the lead investigator on the project said that he himself suffered back pain after he repeatedly picked up his young son so he started thinking about wearable solutions to back pain.

When asked about this smart underwear, Zelik went on to say:” I’m sick of Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne being the only ones with performance-boosting super-suits. We, the masses, want our own; the difference is that I’m not fighting crime. I’m fighting the odds that I’ll strain my back this week trying to lift my 2-year-old.”