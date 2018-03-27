This time its Mamata taking charge of third front!

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is now working hard to bring the major players together to form a third front and met leaders from the BJP ally Shiv Sena as well as MPs from several opposition parties in this regard. Banerjee visited Parliament on Tuesday where she met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. She also met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K. Kavitha, daughter of…

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is now working hard to bring the major players together to form a third front and met leaders from the BJP ally Shiv Sena as well as MPs from several opposition parties in this regard.

Banerjee visited Parliament on Tuesday where she met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. She also met Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The details of the meetings, which come at a time when opposition parties as well as former government ally Telugu Desam party (TDP), have come together to move a no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, was not shared.

Banerjee is seen as a key player in a possible grouping of non-BJP political parties ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.