Three Best Romantic Bollywood Scenes

Mumbai: You might not always agree with the romance of Bollywood, but one thing for sure it has its moments, the ones that make you smile.

Pardaphash has put together a list of beautifully shot romantic scenes that warmed our hearts.

1. Rang De Basanti

When R. Madhavan pulled out that ring and proposed to Soha Ali Khan, all we wanted to do was scream out, YES! The scene was beautifully shot and Soha’s expression of utter surprise and then happiness was just too good.

2. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

When Deepika Padukone opened the door and saw Ranbir Kapoor our hearts started beating a tad faster too. And who can forget that kiss totally took us by surprise and Deepika’s expression when Ranbir told her that he wasn’t leaving, had our hearts.

3. Hum Tum

Remember Saif Ali Khan practicing an “arranged marriage” scenario with Rani Mukerji in the middle of the night against the Mumbai skyline? The adorable scene was given the Filmfare Best Scene Of The Year award.