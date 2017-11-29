Three convicts given death sentence in Kopardi case

AHMEDNAGAR: A sessions court today gave death sentence to three men convicted for the brutal rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Kopardi village in 2016.

Additional Special Judge Suvarna Kevale awarded the death sentence to Jitendra Babulal Shinde, Santosh Gorakh Bhawal and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume.

The judge had on November 18 convicted the three men on charges of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy. The incident had triggered widespread protests from the Maratha community, who took out marches across the state over it.

The victim, who belonged to the Maratha community, was found murdered after being raped on July 13, 2016 at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district.