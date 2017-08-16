Three dead, 21 injured in J&K road mishap

Kashmir: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district that killed at least three school students and 21 others got injured in a road mishap.

Explaining the incident to the media, the police officer went on to say that the incident occurred in the Chak Manga area, when a minibus hit a divider and the vehicle turned turtle after the driver lost control.

Some of those seriously injured were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.