Three dead in small plane crash in Switzerland

Switzerland: As per the information given by the officials, in an occurrence that took place in Switzerland that killed two campers and the pilot after the small plane in which they were in crashed near a summer camp.

Reports suggested, a teenager was also seriously injured in the crash of the single-engine plane on Friday, organised at the Aero-Club of Switzerland camp in the eastern canton of Graubunden.

A 17-year-old female camper was badly hurt in the crash in the eastern canton of the Grisons and the cause was still under investigation, reports said.

While talking to the media, camp director Yves Burkhardt went on to say: “When I heard about the terrible accident this morning my world was shattered.”