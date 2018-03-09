Three killed in factory blast in Maharashtra

According to the information given by the official, three persons lost their lives while 15 others injured in a powerful blast that was followed by a blaze which ripped through a government industrial estate late last night. The explosion reportedly took place in the Novaphene Specialities Pvt. Ltd (NSPL), a chemical company, around 11.15 p.m. on Thursday, Palghar Police Control official Pramod Pawar said. Talking to media Pawar said that the blast was so deafening that it was heard in…

According to the information given by the official, three persons lost their lives while 15 others injured in a powerful blast that was followed by a blaze which ripped through a government industrial estate late last night.

The explosion reportedly took place in the Novaphene Specialities Pvt. Ltd (NSPL), a chemical company, around 11.15 p.m. on Thursday, Palghar Police Control official Pramod Pawar said.

Talking to media Pawar said that the blast was so deafening that it was heard in a radius of 10 km. Houses and buildings were shaken, and glasses shattered in a vicinity of around three km radius.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion “sounded like a huge bomb” and it happened when many were preparing to retire for the night. Scared and shaken many mistook it for an earthquake and hundreds rushed out on to the streets and sat there for hours.

“During the search operations this morning, three unidentified bodies were found inside one of the factories, Arti Industries, that was destroyed in the blaze.

“We fear there may be more casualties. Rescue and search operations are still underway. Although the fire still blazes, it is now under control,” Palghar Superintendent of Police Manjunath Shinge told the media.