Three militants dead in J&K after Army foils infiltration bid

Kashmir: According to the information given by a defence spokesperson, in an Army foiled infiltration bid that took place today in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district along the Line of Control (LoC), killed three militants.

The spokesperson went on to say that the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders which led to a firefight.

“An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed,” he said, adding the operation was in progress.