Three militants gunned down in Kashmir encounter

According to the information given by the police, three militants were today gunned down in an encounter in Gulab Bagh village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

He further went on to say that three militants have been killed till now and “The operation is going on”,

Earlier, army’s 42 RR and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area after gunshots were heard.

All the three slain militants were members of Zakir Musa group. Police have recovered two AK 47 and one pistol from the encounter site, said IGP Kashmir Munir Khan. The security forces have recovered the bodies from the encounter site, said police, adding that the search operation is still going on.