Thrilled to be a part of this project: Swara on ‘Veere Di Wedding’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Swara Bhasker is all set to come up with her forthcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and will be sharing space with actresses like Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, said that she is thrilled to be a part of this project and that she thinks it is completely alright sometimes to not have any controversy.

While talking to the media about the movie when asked that how does it feel to have no conflicts and controversies while working in a film that has multiple actresses in one frame, Swara went on to say: “I think this entire team is completely invested in the craft and the characters that they are playing. There is a great story, and we just want to make every attempt to ensure that people like it. Sometimes it is all right to not have any controversies! I am thrilled to be a part of this project.”

Swara is being featured as one of the women changemakers in the Season 3 of the #IShapeMyWorld campaign by Levi’s.

It is driven by the insight that in a world that still tries to restrain women from achieving their potential by fueling insecurities about themselves, whether it is about her ‘body’ or her ‘being’. There are an increasing number of stories of women who took their chances and beat the odds.