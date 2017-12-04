Tiger Shroff heaps praise for Hrithik Roshan

Actor Tiger Shroff today went on to praise actor Hirthik Roshan and said that he will be sharing space for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s yet untitled project and for that he will have to prepare a lot to try and match his hard work.

“I am more keen on working with Hrithik Roshan. I am the most excited about the film and really thankful that I am getting an offer to work with him so early in my career. He is my idol. Whatever I am today, it is because of what I saw of him while growing up,” Tiger said here on the sidelines of the Star Screen Awards on Sunday.

“I will have to prepare a lot. He is a very hardworking actor. He gives it his 100 per cent, and then I will have to give 200-300 per cent to match up to him… Although I know I will never be able to match up to him,” he added.

The new project will be under the Yash Raj Films banner. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor.

Tiger will next be seen on-screen in “Baaghi 2”. He sports a new avatar sans his long hair for it

“I miss my hair, but this is my new look for Baaghi 2. Luckily, I am getting a good response and appreciation for the look.”