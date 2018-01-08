Tiger Zinda Hai enters 300 crore club

Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has managed to enter the 300 crore club and overcome several records, however, the movie still miles behind ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’.

After entering the Rs 200-crore club in the first week itself and earning close to Rs 85 crores in the second week, the film entered the elite club with Rs 17.75 crores in the third weekend, according to figures by Box Office India.

With Rs 309.04 crores, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is still miles behind ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, whose Hindi version alone earned more than Rs 500 crores. But as far as Bollywood films are concerned, the film becomes only the fifth to enter the elite list.

Salman now dominates the club with three out of five, TZH, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, while Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and ‘PK’ are the other two films. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has bagged a unique feat as well, becoming the first director to have two films in the club after ‘Sultan.’

With another collaboration with Salman, ‘Bharat’ releasing on Eid 2019, a hat-tick for the filmmaker is definitely on the cards, making him the most sought-after director in the country. The next target for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will be to cross ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ which had grossed close to Rs 320 crores.