Time for India to give reply to Pakistan Prime Minister and it’s worth it

UN: In what can be termed as a stinging response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who accused India of indulging in terror activities against his country at the time of his maiden address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, India described his country as ‘Terroristan’ — a land of ‘pure terror’ that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.

With External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s address to the UN General Assembly scheduled today, both India and Pakistan upped the ante at the UN headquarters as well as at the Line of Control (LoC) and at their respective capitals, by summoning diplomats.

Exercising its right to reply, India fielded its first secretary in the Permanent Mission of India, Eenam Gambhir, who, in a non-holds-barred speech, ripped Pakistan apart, saying that it was extraordinary that the state that protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim.

On Pakistan raking up the issue of Kashmir, she said the state is and will remain an integral part of India. “However much it scales up cross-border terrorism, it will never succeed in undermining India’s territorial integrity,” she said. “By now, all of Pakistan’s neighbours are painfully familiar with these tactics to create a narrative based on distortion, deception, and deceit. In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror,” Gambhir added.