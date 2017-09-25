Time For Narendra Modi And Amit Shah To Set The Agenda

New Delhi: Indications are that Narendra Modi will make an attempt to allay fears about lack of job creation while the party will lay down a roadmap for its political journey to face the coming state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls at a party meeting today.

BJP is set to organize the “extended national executive” meeting in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on the birth anniversary of its idealogue Deendayal Upadhyay. The meeting will discuss a resolution on the economy and pass it in the evening.

BJP chief Amit Shah yesterday chaired a meeting of party office-bearers, state unit chiefs and other key leaders to finalise the agenda of Monday’s meeting. According to the sources, while the Prime Minister is expected to assure people that by 2019, the economy will be in a “healthy” condition the resolution will applaud the two crucial measures taken by the BJP-led government — demonetisation and GST.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the government and party have come under criticism for what is being termed as jobless growth as well as the steep increase in fuel prices.