Time for Radhe Maa to face the music

Chandigarh: As was expected by many, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice against the SSP of Kapurthala district with regard to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for not been able to act on a complaint against self-styled ‘godwoman’ Sukhwinder Kaur alias Radhe Maa.

Point to be noted here is that the single bench of Justice Daya Chaudhary passed the directions against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the complaint filed by Phagwara resident Surinder Mittal. The matter will now be heard on October 13.

“The high court issued show cause notice to Kapurthala SSP as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for the intentional disobedience of the (earlier) court order,” pointed out counsel for the complainant Krishan Singh Dadwal.

Coming back into the whole incident, it came into light when Phagwara-based Surinder Mittal had lodged a complaint against Radhe Maa, seeking registration of a case against her in 2015 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, threatening and other offences under the IPC.

Dadwal was of the opinion that when no action was taken by the police officials, complainant Mittal approached the high court, seeking appropriate directions in the matter.

And that is where the then single bench of the high court had directed the Kapurthala SSP to look into the allegations levelled by the complainant, taking into consideration if any cognizable offence was made out and then act accordingly, Dadwal said.

He further went on to claimed that despite reminding the police about the court order, no action was taken on the complaint by the police.

“But the SSP took no action in the matter,” he claimed, also giving a clear insight of the scenario adding the complainant approached the high court again in this matter and filed a contempt petition.