Time is luxury for me, says Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says time is luxury and that she believes in living in the moment.

Talking to media she stated: “Time is a real luxury and it’s the only thing that keeps moving and the only thing you have to grab and make the most of. So, I really believe in living in the moment and giving my 100 per cent to that moment.”

Aditi unveiled the new collection, inspired by Britain, of watch brand Swatch last week. Talking about it, she said: “I love London and I always pick that as a holiday spot so I feel it is a fun collection.”

But at a time when everyone has a mobile phone to see time, why is there a need for wrist watches?

“Because it’s so beautiful. I think wrist watches are so much fun and they are so personal. It’s something that you wear on yourself all the time and it’s really an extension of your personality… I wear the watch like a piece of jewellery on myself so I love watches,” she said.