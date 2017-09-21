Tollywood actress molested in Kolkata, two arrested

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a Tollywood actress in Kolkata. The incident took place while she was returning home after completing her shoot.

If sources are to be believed, the actress said that three drunken men had stopped her car near Siriti crossing at 1 am when it had brushed past a man standing on the road.

According to a police official, they snatched the keys of the vehicle and dragged the actress out of the car. They also touched her inappropriately.

As per sources, the incident took place close to Tollygunge when she was returning to her Behala residence in south west part of Kolkata. Police have arrested two accused and looking for the third one.

According to reports, a case has been registered against them under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).