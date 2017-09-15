Top LeT terrorist Abu Ismail killed in Kashmir

Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) terrorist Abu Ismail, was killed on Thursday in an encounter with the security forces in Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ismail (24) was involved in many terror attacks and is believed to have planned the deadly attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July this year. Seven pilgrims died in this attack and 19 were injured. Along with Ismail, another terrorist was gunned down by the security forces.

Abu Ismail recently took the charge of Lashkar’s operation after Abu Dujana, another terrorist was killed by the security forces last month. As per the sources, two AK-47 riffles were recovered from the terrorists.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Army, paramilitary force CRPF and the state police.