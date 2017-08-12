Train collision in Egypt, 41 dead, more than 180 injured

According to the information given by the officials, minimum of 41 people have lost their lives and more than180 people injured on Friday in Egypt, after two trains collided near the coastal city of Alexandria.

The collision took place after a train from the Egyptian capital Cairo collided with another train coming from Port Said in Khorshid area, Ministry of Health officials said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has expressed his condolences to the victims and ordered government bodies to follow up on developments from the deadly collision.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been ordered into the collision to find out the reason behind the crash. Train accidents are common in Egypt. In 2016, a train derailed in the south of Cairo, killing five people, and injuring 27 people in the al-Ayat area. Another train derailment in Badr Rashin in Giza killed at least 19 people in 2013.