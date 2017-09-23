Train derailment again, this time in Agra Cantt

New Delhi: Train derailment accidents are not coming to an end in the last few months and another has taken place today in Agra Cantt where a bogie of Agra-Gwalior passenger train derailed.

The railway and police officials rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information about the incident, however, no casualties were reported till now.

Earlier on September 08, three train derailments had rocked the Railways within a span of 12 hours, three days after new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took charge, leading him to order an immediate review of safety standards.

Following three train derailments, the Opposition had slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying it should be renamed the “derailment sarkar”.