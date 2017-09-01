‘Traitors’ Wants to Fail Gorkhaland Movement, Says Bimal Gurung

DARJEELING: Not happy with the withdrawal of the ongoing shutdown for 12 days in the north Bengal hills, on an expected note, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has accused some of his party leaders of joining hands with the West Bengal government and conspiring to foil their agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

Labeling such leaders as ‘traitors’, Gurung appealed to the locals to further intensify the agitation from today so that the announcement of GJM’s chief coordinator Binay Tamang to call off the shutdown from September 1-12 did not become successful.

“For the last three months we have been fighting for the prestige of our community. But I got the signal for the last few days that some of our leaders have joined hands with the Bengal government to fail our long standing movement for Gorkhaland,” pointed out Gurung.

He further went on to add:”We appeal to the Gorkha people to strongly oppose Binay Tamang’s announcement to call off the strike. In order to ensure that the shutdown is not withdrawn, the agitation in all parts of the hills needs to be further intensified from tomorrow.”

The pivotal factor here is that Gurung claimed that he has details and proper proof of some of his party leaders’ involvement in the conspiracy with the Bengal government to foil the Gorkhaland movement.

“The leaders who participated in the talks with the state government have joined hands with them and the police to intimidate me and force me to go underground for more than a year in order to dilute the movement,” the GJM chief alleged.

“Chief Minister Banerjee said during the all party meeting that the demand of Gorkhaland is not under her jurisdiction and refused to discuss the issue. What else should we discuss with her then?” he questioned. Looks like we are in for a battle.