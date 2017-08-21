Tribal BJP worker’s house, where Amit Shah had lunch, does not have toilet

Bhopal: Amit Shah had lunch at the tribal party worker house in the Sevania-Gaud area of Bhopal yesterday, his final day of his visit to the Madhya Pradesh in order to enhance the party organisation.

The lunch at Kamal Singh Uike’s place consists of daal-bati, kadhi chawal, bhate ka bharta and halwa, dishes prepared with TV cameras in full fray, alongside CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

Once the bigwigs departed, Uike told mediapersons that his house did not have a toilet.

Uike, who supports his family of seven, working as a labourer, said he had applied for a toilet six months ago but nothing has been done as of now.

Family members of Uike’s admitted that not having a toilet did create hassles. They are quite hopeful that Shah’s visit will ensure a toilet for them soon.

Uike’s cousin Santosh, also a BJP worker, is the ward councillor. Ironically, Santosh’s phone has Swachh Bharat ringtone. “He never faced so many television cameras. He was scared and said something that was untrue,” Santosh said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner M P Singh, who is in-charge of Swachh Bharat campaign, said that contractor had gone to the house of Ulke once he has applied but reported that a toilet could not be constructed because of space constraints.

It is worthwhile pointing that Bhopal was declared second cleanest city in India in a survey commissioned by the Union Urban Development Ministry.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government recently said Bhopal was among the number of districts declared open-defecation free in the state.

Indore was ranked the cleanest city in that survey. On an expected note, the Congress party said the claims made by the MP government and Amit Shah regarding the cleanliness campaign stand exposed.

Pointing BJP chief assertion that Rs 427 crore had been sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh with regard to building toilets, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said that Amit Shah should seek an account from the Chief Minister.