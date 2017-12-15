Triple talaq bill cleared by Union Cabinet

NEW DELHI: Union Cabinet today cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to make the practice of “instant” triple talaq an offence.

According to the draft bill sent out to states earlier this month, it was proposed that triple talaq be made a cognisable and non-bailable offence that would attract a jail term of three years.

The draft law was prepared in the backdrop of the August 22 verdict of the Supreme Court striking down the practice of “instant” triple talaq as illegal. The draft law was sent to states for their views on December 1and they were asked to reply by December 10. The government’s justification for the law stems from the fact that there have been reports of several divorces by way of talaq-e-bidat despite the SC verdict.