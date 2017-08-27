Triple talaq judgement to assist Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: The recent historic verdict of Supreme Court banning instant triple talaq by terming it “discriminatory and unconstitutional” is very much going to be the main reference texts for the Law Commission which is in the process of compiling public point of view with regard to the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Yes we will closely study the judgment. It will form one of the basis (of report). The Supreme Court has done its bit and now we will do the remaining work”, pointed out Law Commission Chairman Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan when asked about the impact of the SC judgment.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Chauhan was speaking on the sidelines of the farewell function of outgoing Chief Justice JS Khehar.

Justice Chauhan is of the opinion that the emphasis is on family laws of all religions and the diversity of customary practices, and to address social injustice and gender inequality rather than the plurality of laws.

“Personal laws will not be touched beyond the extent permitted by the constitution”, the panel said.

One of the most important factor in the whole exercise is that the ruling BJP has been pushing for a common code despite resistance from rivals and even some allies.

On a pretty much expected going, religious minority groups have opposed the plan, saying such a common law would interfere with their codes of conduct.

According to the UCC, all personal laws based on scriptures and customs of every religion will be replaced with a common law governing every citizen.

Only thing that is going for the centre is the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India that has supported UCC on the condition that it confirms to the ‘spirit and mandate’ of the constitution. The commission was set up in September 2015 for a period of three years.