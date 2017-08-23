Triple Talaq verdict gets a thumbs up from Muslim women

New Delhi: Most of the Muslim women have just one thing is mind what about the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq.

In Delhi, a 28-year-old Muslim woman who is fighting a legal tussle for more than two years, said she would now move court again to get maintenance. It is worthwhile pointing that her husband has denied her money on the ground that since he gave her triple talaq, he wasn’t obliged to pay anything more.

“I am for the Supreme Court judgment in the sense that it will help illiterate women who are constantly under pressure and live in the fear of being given talaq,’’ pointed out Siddiqua Ahmed, the daughter of Shah Bano in Indore. “I hugged my family when the verdict was delivered, they congratulated me, told me it is a historic day for Muslim women in India. We have been vindicated. Not just me, for all those like me, even those that were not present, this is for all of them,” said Shayara Bano in New Delhi.

“Many talaq victims came asking today about the Supreme Court verdict. All are disappointed because it says nothing about women who became victims recently,” a counselor, A Lakshmi, said.

The woman said her husband never officially gave her divorce. “He married someone else and left”, she said, soon after their newborn girl died in 2008. “Only when I sought maintenance in court (in July 2014), I came to know he had given triple talaq. No one in the family was aware of this. I welcome the Supreme Court judgment. This will now help me get justice,” she said.

“As per the Muslim law, I am sending a sum of Rs 6,000 by way of separate money order for maintenance of three months of the iddat period,” the document filed by the man states. Talking about Mehar, it is a mandatory payment promised by the groom and his family to the bride at the time of marriage.

Said advocate Mendirata, “His argument is that he has settled the mehar amount, and that he has given her triple talaq. However, now, since the instant triple talaq is unconstitutional, this argument does not hold. In this case, the woman should get maintenance. The Supreme Court has given justice to hundreds of women. I hope the lower court interprets this judgment the same way.”