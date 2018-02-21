Trouble ahead for Rotomac owner

The CBI gave information that Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul were at its headquarters here and were still being questioned in connection with a Rs 3,695 crore loan default case.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told media: “Kothari and his son (Rahul) arrived in Delhi on their own. Thus they are being questioned here.”

This was the third consecutive day of their questioning by the probe agency that had earlier carried out the same exercise for two days in Uttar Pradesah’s Kanpur. The CBI had also carried out searches at the pen company owner’s Kanpur-based house and premises on Monday and Tuesday after the Bank of Baroda filed a complaint of loan default against Kothari.

The agency had also questioned Kothari’s wife. Several belongings, including their laptops and mobile phones were confiscated by the agency on Tuesday. Besides the three, their staff and house keepers were also put through the questioning.

The central agency on Sunday night had received the complaint against the Rotomac Pen company’s chief, his wife Sadhana and son that said a consortium of seven banks had extended multi-crore credits to the Kanpur-based firm and its related companies from 2008 onwards.