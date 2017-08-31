Trouble days ahead for Robert Vadra, as CBI start investigation in Bikaner land deals case

New Delhi: After registering a case against Lalu Yadav and Satyendra Jain, the CBI is all set to investigate the land scam involving Robert Vadra.

According to the official sources, the CBI registered 18 FIRs yesterday after the BJP-led Rajasthan government asked for a probe into alleged land scams in Bikaner.

Initial signs are that separate FIRs were registered according to the several sections of IPC regarding a series of transactions of land allotted in lieu of Mahajan Firing range in Bikaner, of which Vadra’s companies also made a few buying and later on in the piece sold them at a hefty profit. The case came into light three years back when the state cancelled 18 mutations, that is, transfer of ownership in Bikaner, after finding them to be illegal.

It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that the land was illegally allotted or possessed in 2006-07 by some villagers who were “wrongfully” shown as farmers displaced by Mahajan Field Firing Range of the army.

The pivotal factor here is that while those who had actually lost the land were rehabilitated in the 90s, it was alleged that number of parties, including Vadra’s company, had purchased large amounts of land.

The CBI probe are likely to land a few important people from the region, including some Congress leaders, in trouble. Vadra came into the picture at a later stage and majority of the land he purchased in the name of a few companies had already exchanged hands a few times.

You would be surprise to know at one juncture, he was the director of more than one company whose net land holding in that area exceeded land ceiling by a small margin, but he once clarified that the excess land was surrendered.

However, Robert Vadra faced the allegation of buying land on being sounded by Congress governments at the center and the state about proposed setting up of solar parks – which got the rock bottom land prices to skyrocket at once. Yet, the profit he made was estimated to be only a few crores – a meager amount compared to what his land deals in Gurugram are alleged to have yielded.