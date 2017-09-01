Troubled days ahead for Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: As expected by many of the experts before, the Supreme Court on Friday refused former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s plea to move in a foreign location while making it pretty much clear that he cannot leave India.

Irrespective of whatever is going to happen, the next hearing in the INX Media case is scheduled on September 11 and till then, the lookout notice against him will remain in place.

The pivotal factor in the whole issue is that the CBI today asserted in the Supreme Court that there was “good, cogent” reason for the lookout circulars against Karti in connection with a case of alleged graft.

Another important thing to note of is that at the time of last hearing, the SC had directed Karti to appear before CBI in the case. Earlier, Karti was directed by the Madras High Court to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against him in the bribery case. The court had also stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others in August.

If experts are to be believed, Karti landed in trouble when, on May 16, the CBI raided Chidambaram’s residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh in a 2007 case in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get a FIPB approval.

The situation takes a u turn when on August 28, the CBI had questioned Karti for the second time in a corruption case. Three suspected associates of Karti –Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan, and Mohanan Rakesh were also questioned in connection with the case, reported.