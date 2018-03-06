Truck falls into water channel in Gujarat, 27 people dead

According to the media reports, a truck taking around 60 people to a wedding, plunged 20 feet below and the accident occurred near Randhola village on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot highway resulting in death of more than 27 people. The deceased included the groom’s parents, besides two dozen others heading to the wedding party. The group from Aniyali village near Palitana was heading to Tatam village for the wedding, when the incident took place. The rescue operations were primarily carried out by…

According to the media reports, a truck taking around 60 people to a wedding, plunged 20 feet below and the accident occurred near Randhola village on the Bhavnagar-Rajkot highway resulting in death of more than 27 people.

The deceased included the groom’s parents, besides two dozen others heading to the wedding party. The group from Aniyali village near Palitana was heading to Tatam village for the wedding, when the incident took place.

The rescue operations were primarily carried out by the villagers of Randhola. Later on, the administration of Botad and Sihor towns brought in cranes and even the fire brigade pitched in.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office (CMO) has ordered the district authorities and administration to furnish the details about the incident and the ongoing rescue operations.