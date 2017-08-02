Truck rams into devotees in MP’s Barwani, three killed, several injured

According to sources, a truck ran into a bunch of people who were going for an idol immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district resulting in the death of three people while injuring more than five.

According to police, the incident took place near Mouda village on the Khetia-Sendhwa state highway when the devotees were going for immersion of goddess Dasha.

According to information received from Pansemal police station, the dead were identified as Tukaram, 35, Latali Devi, 50, and Jhumka Bai, 18.

S. Damodar, the officer in-charge of Pansemal police station, told media that the truck driver fled the spot.

The truck cleaner, who remained inside the vehicle, was thrashed by the people and he sustained injuries.