Trump opens up on ICBM test by North Korea, says will take care of this

US President Donald Trump has said “we will take care of it”, reacting to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test by North Korea, a move that has hiked tensions in the region.

Trump told reporters in brief remarks from the White House on Tuesday after the missile launch that the US “will take care of it…. It is a situation that we will handle”, Efe news reported.

The President offered no further details, however he did say that the launch does not change anything about US strategy toward Pyongyang. Pyongyang’s most recent previous launch was on September 15, when a North Korean missile flew over northern Japan before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.

Wednesday’s launch is the 20th missile test undertaken by Pyongyang so far this year. “North Korea has fired its highest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile and poses a worldwide threat,” US Secretary of Defence James Mattis said.

Earlier, the Pentagon said the missile had flown for about 1,000 km before falling into the Sea of Japan, BBC reported. The launch, early on Wednesday, is the latest in a series that have raised international tensions.

The missile flew east for about 53 minutes before landing off the north of Honshu, Japan’s largest island, the New York Times reported.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that “diplomatic options” were available to resolve the nuclear controversy with North Korea

“Diplomatic options remain viable and open, for now. The US remains committed to finding a peaceful path to denuclearization and to ending belligerent actions by North Korea,” he said, adding however that Pyongyang’s “relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them must be reversed.”