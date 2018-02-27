Try out thandai this Holi!

As the festival of Holi is nearing, people have begun shopping for this colorful festival, among the key things that make this festival most happening is the inclusion of sweets and Thandai ofcourse will act as topping on top of Ghujiya and papad.

Thandai will make you feel the joy and is very easy to make as well. You just have to take full cream milk and add green cardamoms along with crushed seeds along with the 15-20 saffron strands, soaked in 2 tbsp milk.

Thandai masala powder and sugar will make your Thandai even more tasty and almond & pistachio slivers can be added in the end to enhance the essence and flavour.