TV actor Ravi Dubey heaps praise for Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shide is getting support from the audience and the television industry as well. After winning the reality show she has been getting compliments from all corners.

Her victory, in the face of a strong contestant like Hina Khan, is being marveled at my many. Her rise to the top of the game was nothing less than astonishing.

TV actor Ravi Dubey, who has shows like Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural to his credit, took to his Twitter account to write a moving congratulatory message for Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

His post read as: Dear Shilpa we barely know each other but I am highly impressed with hw u hv been abl to transform evry deadlock u faced in d past few months into a pedestal for growth m inspired by hw u have literally converted poison into medicine, congratulations on the resounding victory.

This comes as a surprise as Ravi Dubey was one of the fervent supporters of Hina Khan right from the start. He was also quick to condemn the grievous act that Hina had to go through at Bigg Boss’ live-voting event. As known to most, someone had pulled Hina’s hair during the activity and many of her fans were of the opinion that Shilpa’s fans have something to do with it. However, those were just baseless rumors that were dismissed as a rant from her irate fans.