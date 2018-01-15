Twin blasts shake Baghdad, 26 killed

The Iraqi Interior Ministry today stated that minimum of 16 people have lost their lives while 65 have been injured by two suicide bombings in central Baghdad.

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said the suicide bombers targeted Sahet al-Tayaran (Aviation Square) in the center of the Iraqi capital early on January 15. The Baghdad Health Department reported a higher number of casualties, saying at least 26 were dead and 90 were injured.

Abdel Ghani al-Saadi, a medical doctor and health chief for eastern Baghdad, reported “26 dead and 90 wounded.” Sahet al-Tayaran Square is a busy center of commerce and a place where day laborers gather in the early morning in the hope of getting jobs.

Witnesses told the German dpa news agency that the blast took place near a gathering for construction workers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but many similar attacks in Iraq have been carried out by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

In December, Iraq’s government announced the “end of the war” against IS after militants were expelled from the Baghdad region and from urban areas of Iraq that the group controlled.