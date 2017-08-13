Two army men killed in Shopian

SRINAGAR: In what can be termed as a disappointing news, two army men were martyred and three others, including a captain, injured in a one on one encounter with terrorists in district of Shopian.

According to the official sources, one terrorist was shot down by security personnel and a counter-operation is in full swing right now.

Earlier, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting details regarding terrorists presence in Avneera village of Zainapora.