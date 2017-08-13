Two army men killed in Shopian

SRINAGAR: In what can be termed as a disappointing news, two army men were martyred and three others, including a captain, injured in a one on one encounter with terrorists in district of Shopian.
According to the official sources, one terrorist was shot down by security personnel and a counter-operation is in full swing right now.
Earlier, security forces launched a cordon and search operation after getting details regarding terrorists presence in Avneera village of Zainapora.
As as the security forces were carrying out searches, the terrorists opened firing on them which was retaliated, leading to a gun fight.
Because of this, five soldiers were injured. They were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment.