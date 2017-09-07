Two coaches of Rajdhani Express derail in Delhi

According to the information given by the officials, minimum two coaches of the Rajdhani Express from Ranchi derailed near Minto Bridge station, however, no injuries have been reported.

Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma told that the engine and a power coach of train derailed while approaching New Delhi Railway Station from Ranchi in Jharkhand around 11.45 a.m.

Earlier, seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh today. However, no injuries were reported.

The seven coaches from the rear end of Train no. 11448 derailed, just after leaving the Obra station at 6:13 a.m.

All passengers of the affected coaches were adjusted in the front portion of the train with the help of the onboard TTE and staff, and left the spot with all the passengers of the train.

Arrangements were made for tea and breakfast for the passengers at the Singrauli Station. Additional coaches will also be attached at Singrauli for the convenience of the passengers.