Two communities clash in Kasganj area of UP, one dead and several injured

According to the information shared by the police, clashes took place between two communities in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday over celebrating Republic Day at the time when more than 36 youngsters from a community had taken out a bike rally with tricolours in their hands and were booed while passing through a locality of another community.

There was a verbal altercation after which stones were also pelted on them, injuring two persons. The angry mob went on a rampage, damaging more than 12 vehicles and property, a district official said. There were reports of firing as well.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told media the district administration increased the security presence and the crowds were dispersed. He also denied there was curfew in Kasganj district as reported in some sections of the media but added since there was heavy police presence and the situation was tense, people were asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.