Two dead, 219 injured as quake jolts Taiwan

As per the information given by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), in a severe earthquake of 6.5-magnitude that jolted major parts of Taiwan killed at least two people and 219 others got injured today.

The epicenter was monitored at 24.13 degrees north latitude and 121.71 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 11 km, said CENC.

The victims were a 66-year-old male and a 60-year-old female.

There are 173 people still unaccounted for. They might be trapped in the damaged buildings, according to the fire department.

A total of 235 people have been rescued.

Two shelters have been set up.

The earthquake was felt across Taiwan, with some buildings, roads and bridges in Hualien damaged.

The earthquake also caused power outage in 200 households and 35,000 residences were left without water supply, the department said.

The quake caused the Marshal Hotel in Hualien to cave in, with its first two floors collapsed.

The highway from Suao to Hualien was temporarily closed.

The earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks including several measured over 5-magnitude.

Since Sunday, more than 100 sensible earthquakes have jolted the area. Taiwan’s earthquake experts said more quakes might occur in the coming weeks.