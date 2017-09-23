Two incidents of gang-rape reported in Noida, Ghaziabad

Security has been one of the major concerns for the women in India and with each passing day despite of several efforts there has still not been confidence provided to women. Couple of gang rape incidents have been reported from Noida and Ghaziabad today.

A woman has been allegedly gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Noida and the incident took place at Noida Sector 39.

The woman was pulled into a Scorpio car by men at Golf course metro station and then was allegedly gangraped in a moving car. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for medical examination. A case has been registered in regards to the matter.

In a similar incident, a nurse was allegedly looted and gangraped in Sihani Gate area of Ghaziabad.