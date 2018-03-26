Two journalists killed in Bihar as SUV hits bike, family suspect murder

Two journalists lost their lives when a speeding vehicle hit them down in Bhojpur district of Bihar on Sunday night leading to the death of both on the spot. Family members of the journalists and locals alleged that they have been “murdered” under a well-hatched conspiracy by a former village Mukhia (village head). Journalists Navin Nishchal and his associate Vijay Singh, who worked for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, were hit by a speeding SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) on Ara-Sasaram highway…

Family members of the journalists and locals alleged that they have been “murdered” under a well-hatched conspiracy by a former village Mukhia (village head). Journalists Navin Nishchal and his associate Vijay Singh, who worked for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, were hit by a speeding SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) on Ara-Sasaram highway under Garhani police station limits in Bhojpur district.

The SUV is alleged to have been driven by Mohd Harsu, husband of former village head Saheeda Pravin. The journalist’s brother has lodged an FIR in the local Garhani police station against Mr. Harsu, his son and others with “murder” charges. Nischal had heated arguments with Mr. Harsu and his family members recently, his brother and the villagers said.

“The incidents smacks a well-hatched conspiracy to murder the journalists by ramming an SUV on them so that it will look like an accident,” the villagers said. They alleged that as Nishchal and Singh were returning back to the village, Mr. Harsu and his companion rammed an SUV on their bike and fled away from the accident site. The vehicle was set on fire later.