Two killed in Jammu attack as terrorists open fire at Sunjwan army camp

In a shocking incident that took place today, two people lost their lives while four others injured as terrorists attacked Sunjwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday morning.

“Two martyred and four injured in the report with me so far,” said Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, S D Singh Jamwal. The attack came a day after the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. This is also the second attack on the Sunjwan Military station in 15 years.

In 2003, terrorists had barged into its premises and killed nearly a dozen soldiers. The death anniversary of JKLF leader Maqbool Bhat, who too was also hanged in Tihar jail, falls on Sunday and separatist Hurriyat Conference has called for a bandh on that day as well.

Saturday’s terror attack came nearly 13 months after terrorists barged into an army camp in the garrison town of Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu city in November 2016.