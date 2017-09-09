Two minors rescued from Dera Sacha Sauda premises

Sirsa: Security agencies and Haryana administration rescued two minor boys from the Sirsa-based headquarters of convicted godman Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Sauda sect at the time of a search operation yesterday.

According to the official sources, one of the rescued boys hailed from state’s Kaithal while the other was from Uttar Pradesh. The minors have been handed over to the child protection wing of the state government. This rescue operation has come at a time after officials moved out 45 orphan minors from the Dera base.

“During the sanitisation drive, the search team recovered laptops, hard-disks, computers, currency, plastic token type currency and sealed some rooms for further investigation,” said deputy director (information) Satish Mehra.

If sources are to be believed, the authorities pressed in sniffer dogs, bomb squad and even choppers at the time of Friday’s raid and cordoned off the roads leading to the Dera headquarters to ensure that the search operation was not hampered.

The intensity of the situation can be learnt from the fact that a team of forensic experts was also roped in from Roorkee for decoding the recovered hard disks and laptops.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana high court’s commissioner AKS Pawar, a retired sessions judged from the Haryana judicial services, supervised the entire nine-hour operation.

Paramilitary forces again imposed curfew in all the five villages adjoining the sect’s campus and even stopped the farmers within the 15 kms of the Dera base from entering their fields throughout the day.

Inspector general (IG)- Hisar Range, Amitabh Dhillon led the force along with the commandants of different paramilitary forces like the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the CRPF, inside the Dera HQ after holding talks with the sect’s administration.

Just when the search operation start, Dera adminstration chairperson Vipasana’s video appeal to sect’s followers asking for “harmony and peace” went viral on the social media.

While there was no media briefing from the security forces, indications are that it will continue today as well.