Two people killed in Jharkhand by Maoists guerrillas

Suspected Maoist guerrillas killed two people in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Thursday after dubbing them police spies. According to police, the Maoists abducted K. Shayamlal Mahto and Ghanshyam Mahto from their homes in Navadih village and took them to a nearby forest. Both were shot dead. The Maoists left a note terming them as "police informers".

