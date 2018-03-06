UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 online registration begins today

The online application process for University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC Net) will start today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website for National Eligibility Test 2018. Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor or eligibility for Assistant Professor will be granted thereafter the process completion. CBSE, the official organisor of the UGC NET, had released the detailed notification or the information bulletin of the July session of the test on 23…

The online application process for University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC Net) will start today by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website for National Eligibility Test 2018.

Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and eligibility for Assistant Professor or eligibility for Assistant Professor will be granted thereafter the process completion. CBSE, the official organisor of the UGC NET, had released the detailed notification or the information bulletin of the July session of the test on 23 February.

Here are the details about the examination (UGC Net)

Examination (UGC Net) will be organised on 8 July by the CBSE

Online application for the UGC NET, for the appointment of assistant professor and junior research fellowship, can be filled from 6 March.

The last date for filling out application forms is 5 April and the fee for UGC NET can be deposited by 6 March.

As per the media reports, the fee can also be deposited by challan in various branches of Syndicate, Canara or ICICI banks.

Deposit fee can also be submitted online through debit and credit cards.

CBSE will conduct the UGC NET July 2018 examination for 84 different subjects across the country.

Candidates who have been looking forward to apply for the same must keep a tab on the official website and apply online on or before 5 April 2018.

Students applying for the tests will have to sit only for two papers. Eligibility age for interested candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship is 30. Reports also said that students of general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 for NET.

The admission card of the exam will be uploaded on the website cbsenet.nic.in in the third week of June, 2018. Visit the official website to get all the important information related to UGC NET 2018.

Other key datesand details about the exam