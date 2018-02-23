Ultra Media & Entertainment Group participates in ‘Discop Dubai 2018’

Along with its existing exhaustive slate of more than 1500 titles comprising of Indian & International films, television & animation content, Ultra will be participating with new exclusive titles in various genres, Some of the other highlights are as below :

Ultra Cookery: A series of unique cookery videos that feature healthy, delicious and easy to cook multi-cuisine recipes from worldwide. The recipes shown in this are quick to make and are a blend of innovative and novel techniques that are easy to follow and can be tried by anyone in the confines of their kitchen. This program is primarily recommended for the working folks & others who share a passion for cooking

Teen Saheliyan : A television serial of a dramatic tale of 3 best friends who have always believed that their bond is forever. Until destiny takes an unexpected turn challenging the very survival of their friendship

85 films from “Children Films Society of India (CFSI)” : An apex government body of India that produces “State of the Art” Children’s Films & TV programs in various Indian languages

Malgudi Days : One of the most prominent Indian television series, which has received accolades worldwide

From the regional stable It will also offer a range of films in Marathi, Bhojpuri and Bengali including the much acclaimed Bengali family TV drama “Chayaritu Sath Rang”

