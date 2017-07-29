UN chief criticizes ballistic missile launch by N. Korea

UN: United Nations chief General Antonio Guterres today criticized the ballistic missile launched by North Korea and said that it is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions.

While talking to the media, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq went on to say: “this is again a manifest violation of Security Council resolutions.”

Haq further went on to say: “The North Korean leadership must comply fully with its international obligations and work together with the international community to resolve the outstanding issues on the Korean Peninsula.”

He added: The Secretary-General reiterated his call on Pyongyang to respond to the South Korea’s proposals to reopen communication channels, particularly military-to-military, to lower the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and reduce tensions.

The Pentagon said that an initial assessment showed the missile was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile travelled about 1,000 kilometres before splashing down into the sea, said Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis in a statement.