Uneven rains in Northeast, Assam sees flood

Agartala/Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today gave information that the mountainous northeast India has so far experienced uneven monsoon rains despite of the fact that Assam and other northeastern states are seeing flood ferocity.

As per the IMD report, last year also, seven northeastern states, except Sikkim, witnessed deficient rainfall during the monsoon (June-September).

“Assam and Meghalaya sub-division and Arunachal Pradesh sub-division recorded around 20-21 per cent deficient rains in the first two months (June and July) of the four-month monsoon period,” the IMD report said.

“Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura sub-division recorded 12 per cent excess rainfall in June and July,” it added. The seven northeastern states are divided into three sub-divisions — Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the IMD report, Assam and Meghalaya sub-division recorded 849.8 mm rainfall in June and July against the average of 1,068.3 mm. Arunachal Pradesh sub-division witnessed 824.8 mm rainfall during this period against an average of 1,047.1 mm.