Lucknow: Many of us are unaware about the fact that Bhojpuri language is not only limited in parts of Uttar Pradesh but its scope is wider in Mauritius as well ie many people speak Bhojpuri there, in fact it is nothing less then a shock that most Mauritian prime ministers have been Bhojpuri. Unleashing Bhojpuri cinema at length Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) organized a seminar recently on the history, evolution, existence and present scenario of Bhojpuri cinema.

The seminar marked the presence of ace Bhojpuri film director Sanoj Mishra as the chief guest and was accompanied by Bhojpuri film actor Ratan Singh Rathore.

The focus of the seminar was to bring forward the problems, wrath and criticism faced by the Bhojpuri industry as well as negligence for Bhojpuri language.

Having worked in both Bollywood as well as Bhojpuri movies, actor Ratan Singh Rathore went on to say, “ My first film was a Bhojpuri movie named ‘Kahe Gaye Pardes Piya’ and after that I did a Bollywood movie ‘Daawat-e-ishq’ and there is a huge difference between both the languages.”

He added: “Feelings expressed in Bhojpuri are much more expressive than feelings expressed in Hindi and that the words said in Bhojpuri has a different emotional connect which Hindi and Urdu doesn’t has.”

The chief guest of the seminar ace Director Sanoj Mishra shared the experience of his journey in the industry and stated: “I belong from Lucknow and have completed my graduation from Shia PG College. My journey began as an assistant director in the year 2000 and gradually I directed several Bhojpuri movies which proved to be constant flop one after the other.”

He further added: “I then received extreme support from late veteran actor Om Puri who understood my point of view and worked with me in my Bollywood project ‘Gandhigiri’ which was a blockbuster fortunately.”

Talking about the kind of movies he prefers to direct, he stated: “I believe to show entertainment in my movies not obscenity and that it is because of our immaturity that Bhojpuri industry is blamed to be obscene.”

By:- Prishita Rathi