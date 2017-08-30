UP government in ‘proactive’ mode as BRD college principal Rajiv Mishra and his wife taken into custody

Gorakhpur: Acting in a proactive manner, former principal of the government- run BRD medical college in Gorakhpur Rajiv Mishra and his wife were taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) for questioning in linkage with the death of 60 children within a span of two days at the hospital.

According to the police officials, a police team last night also went to the home of Dr Kafeel Khan, the former nodal officer of 100-bed AES ward in the hospital who was removed after the child deaths, for questioning but he was not there.

Meanwhile, Mishra and his medico wife Purnima Shukla, who are named in an FIR lodged by the UP government, were picked up from Kanpur, where they were consulting with their lawyer. “The STF team then left for Gorakhpur to carry out further interrogation there,” official said.

It is worthwhile pointing out that Mishra had been suspended as principal of the college on August 12 after the deaths were reported and the same day he resigned owning moral responsibility for the incident, which created quite a buzz in the political circle.

As opposition party leaders rushed there to make an “on-the-spot assessment”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath retorted saying that Gorakhpur should not be made a “picnic spot”.

The state government also maintained that the deaths were not caused due to shortage of oxygen but various diseases.

Point to be noted here is that the doctor couple was named in the FIR lodged by the state government after a report by Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar who had headed a probe team that went into the causes behind the deaths earlier this month. The STF official said they were being quizzed but declined to share further details.

Asked whether the duo had been arrested or detained, he said legal formalities will be carried out by the Gorakhpur police.

On Dr Kafeel Khan, the SSP said, “Police reached his residence for questioning. However, he was not there. His family members have been told to support the police, so that they do not face any legal action during investgation.”