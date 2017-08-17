UP government to launch Krishi Rin Mochan Yojna scheme today

Lucknow The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to launch ‘Krishi Rin Mochan Yojna’ today.

It is worthwhile mentioning that in April this year, Yogi Adityanath had given a green signal to this flagship scheme. Under this scheme, waive crop loan of small and marginal farmers subject to a ceiling of Rs 100,000.

Rajnath Singh is going to be the chief guest in the launch.

Pardaphash has learned that Rajnath Singh will give certificates to 7,500 farmers covered under the scheme.

BJP is saying that it is going to be a historic day, when the UP government will fulfil its election promise of loan waiver.

According to the sources, in the first stage, certificates will be given to eligible farmers. From 5 September, ministers will distribute certificates.

To get the scheme benefit, under which crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh will be waived, farmers just need to connect their account with Aadhaar followed by verification. .